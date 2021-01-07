“We look forward to this opportunity to inoculate and care for our East Texas community, and hope to see residents 65 years and older take this opportunity to protect themselves against COVID-19,” says Mike Ellis Interim CEO of Longview Regional Medical Center.

Longview Regional Medical Center is partnering with The Longview Fire Department, City of Longview, Gregg County Sheriff’s Department, and The County Health Department to host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic exclusive to DSHS 1A and 1B groups.

Longview Regional Medical Center will administer 600 of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to citizens who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 and will be located at the Longview Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1123 Jaycee Drive from 8am-2pm, or until all 600 vaccines are administered.

Registration is required and can be done online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/freecovidvaccine to secure their vaccination appointment.

Phase 1A individuals must present a badge or other agency identification and Phase 1B individuals must present a valid form of I.D.

“We look forward to this opportunity to inoculate and care for our East Texas community, and hope to see residents 65 years and older take this opportunity to protect themselves against COVID-19,” says Mike Ellis Interim CEO of Longview Regional Medical Center.

Please visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ to see the list of specifications for each 1A and 1B group.

