“The governor is right – we should all wash our hands frequently, stay home if we can, wear masks if we go out, and practice social distancing. “And the governor is right – if we don’t do that now, we face a return to even stricter measures to protect the health of all Texans.

The free drive-up COVID-19 testing offered at the Agricultural Pavilions of the Longview Convention Complex will come to a close on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. The drive-up testing has been available since July 22, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The testing was conducted by private vendor Honu on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the City of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.

As of now, there are no immediate plans to conduct additional free testing dates in Longview, although that may be evaluated for future consideration.

Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman stated, “We are grateful to have worked with our partners at the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Gregg County to provide free testing for our region. Even though we are closing the free testing site at this time, COVID-19 remains prevalent and a concern in East Texas. I encourage everyone to continue to be vigilant. Please, wear a mask, wash your hands, and follow social distancing guidelines.”

Participants who have questions regarding pending test results from the Longview testing site are encouraged to contact Honu at covid19help@honumg.com or call 1-844-778-2455.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to contact their health care provider. Available testing locations in Texas can be found through the Department of State Health Resources website. To find a testing site visit: COVIDtest.tdem.texas.gov.