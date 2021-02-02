Keene Guidry withdraws his candidacy for Mayor

City of Longview general election for Mayor and City Council Districts 1 and 2 will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Candidates may file an application for a place on the ballot for Mayor, District 1 and 2 between Jan. 13 and Feb. 12. Candidates may file during normal office hours at the City of Longview City Secretary’s office, located at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.

The following candidates have filed to run in the 2021 General Election.

Mayor Andy Mack age 60, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon is running for the last time

His would have been opponent Keene J Guidry, a self-employed 49-year-old has withdrawn his candidacy.

Three candidates are vying for District 1 seat and they are as follows:

Temple Carpenter III in commercial sales, age 62

John Sims, retired, age 86

Jeremiah Hunter an entrepreneur age 39

City Councilwoman District 2, teacher, and educator Nona Snoddy is running unopposed.