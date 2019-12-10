Name of Officer: Rodney Eubanks

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Tyler.

Hometown: Tyler, Texas

Prior job experience if any: Retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years as an Infantryman.

How do you feel when you put on your uniform each day? When I put on my uniform each day, it makes me feel accountable for my actions. I know that it the uniform is a symbol of the Longview Police, and that my actions either good or bad reflect how the Department is seen.

People don’t often understand how hard police officers work to keep citizens safe, what inspired, you to become a protector of the community and can you tell us if any daily risks you’ve seen or experienced. After spending my adult life serving the United States in the Army, it only felt natural to want to continue to serve in-my local community. I originally enlisted into the Army, to bypass the requirements for college to enter into the Texas Highway Patrol, but life happened and I ended up making it a career.

What is a misconception you have seen that the public have about the Police? The citizens of Longview for the most part seem to be very supportive of the Longview Police. The few encounters I have where people just believe the Police are there to harass or bother citizens have been far and few between.

As a Police officer, what do you want your legacy to be. I would like my legacy at the end of my career to be that I was always approachable, honest, and someone people felt comfortable approaching for help or advise.

What was one of your toughest days on the job. One of the toughest days on the job would be a call for a gunshot victim, who turned out to be only three years old. The young child had found an unsecured handgun in the house she was in, and accidently shot herself It made an impact on me, just because I had a son that was only a few years-older than that at the time. I could only imagine the loss the parents felt for the child.

How does your family feel about you being a police officer? My family has always been very supportive of my career decisions and backs me up on everything.

Police officers work long hours and the work is very stressful, how do you like to relax? During my off time I enjoy playing golf, hunting, fishing, or just hanging out an trying not to think about the pressures of the job.