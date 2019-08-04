- Name of Officer: Sergeant Shaun Pendleton
- Education: Associate of Science in Criminal Justice, Cameron University Lawton, OK
- Hometown: Mountain View, OK
- Prior job experience if any: Plant Protection for Lone Star Steel Company
- How do you feel when you put on your uniform each day? I’m proud. I don’t disrespect it and I’m proud to say that I am a Longview Police Officer.
- People don’t often understand how hard police officers work to keep citizens safe, what inspired, you to become a protector of the community and can you tell us if any daily risks you’ve seen or experienced. I’ve wanted to be a police officer all my life. I grew up watching Adam-12, The Rookies, Dragnet, and other police Shows and I always thought it would be fun and interesting to do the job. My family also had a friend that was a California Highway Patrolman when I was little, and he used to talk to me about it.
- What is a misconception you have seen that the public have about the Police? Unfortunately. in this day and time, we are mostly portrayed in a bad light. Yes, there are bad officers out there, however, the vast majority are good and caring people. We are human just like anyone else and we have emotions, but trust me, we are not the bad guys.
- As a Police officer, what do you want your legacy to be? I don’t really know that I have to have a legacy per se. I would hope that sometimes when others speak of me, they say that I was a good officer and I did care about the people I served.
- What was one of your toughest days on the job. I’ve had to make a couple of death notifications and believe me that is one tough job.
- How does your family feel about you being a police officer? They have always been proud of me. Before he died, my dad used to come in and ride with me sometimes and my wife has been awesome. She has stood by me for 41 years of marriage and 34 of those as a police officer. She is truly a great lady.
- Police officers work long hours and the work is very stressful, how do you like to relax? I like to spend time with my wife. We like to travel and just chill out.
- If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing what would it be? I think I would tell myself to take better care of myself. I haven’t done too good a job in that regard and if I knew I was going to become a police officer, I would have done a better job of it!
- In a time when pop culture encourages not co-operating with police officers, can you expand on the dangers this causes? I hear adults all the time telling their small children when they see a police officer, “Do you see that policeman? He’ll arrest you and take you to jail if you don’t behave.” Man, I hate that! The kids then grow up fearing and hating police officers and in a lot of cases go on to become law breakers because they have been taught that we are the bad guys to be feared and distrusted. We have all read about officers being denied service in businesses just because they wear the uniform. It is really a sad thing.
- As a champion of the community and symbol of justice how can we as a community better support the police? Just be there and support us and understand that we are human. The citizens of Longview have been great in that regard and I hope it continues for years to come.
- Do policemen really like donuts? I guess some do. If I had my choice, I’d rather have a sausage kolache!
- Do you think the Cowboys have a shot at the Super Bowl and why? Don’t know and don’t care. I only watch college football and my team is Notre Dame!
