R&K Distributors to bankroll “Safe Ride Home”

ETR Staff Report

Longview Transit is collaborating with R&K (Budweiser) Distributors in a “Safe Ride Home” program on New Year’s Eve. This will be the tenth straight year Longview Transit will supply free-of-charge rides home to anyone inside the Longview city limits from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve/morning. Anyone needing a ride should call (903) 753-2287, extension 10 or visit the website at www.longviewtransit.com.

This curb-to-curb personal transportation will carry passengers to any point within the city limits. Although the service is being offered to the public as a whole, the target market will be riders who have had one or two drinks too many, and are wise enough to avoid driving. Longview Transit recommends those wishing to receive rides schedule their trips in advance. Advance reservations can be made starting at 8:00 a.m. on December 27.

“Longview Transit has been providing Safe Ride Home transportation on New Year’s Eve for nine years now, and it continues to be a great service to the community,” said Longview Transit Director of Operations Tequita Mumphrey.

R&K Distributors is financing the program.