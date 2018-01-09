Mothers, son, fathers and daughters are invited to experience an unforgettable evening as the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department hosts the ninth annual Mother/Son Dance and the twelfth annual Daddy/Daughter Dance. Both dances will take place at the Glass Recreation Center located at 501 W. 32nd St.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the Mother/Son dance will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for boys ages four to 13 years old.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Daddy/Daughter dances will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for girls ages four to eight years old and from 8 to 9:30 p.m. for girls ages nine to 13 years old.

Each fun-filled evening will feature a DJ, refreshments and dancing. To help commemorate this special event, professional photography packages will be available for purchase. The attire for the dance is semi-formal.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Glass Recreation Center for $9 per attendee or $10 per attendee at the door on the day of the dance, if not sold out. Only 300 tickets are available for each dance.

For more information, please visit the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department’s website at www.TylerParksandRec.com or call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.