By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Longview Regional Medical Center (LRMC) has taken time to recognize area Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers. In keeping with

the reason for National Emergency Services Appreciation Week, LRMC hosted this annual luncheon, catered by Mi Casita, whose food truck served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Longview Fire Department Training Facility at 411 American Legion Blvd. LRMC has been holding this event for more than 15 years.

“This is all done to show our appreciation to our EMS providers and to recognize their service and daily commitment to our community,” said LRMC Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Foster.

Emergency Medicine Director Dr. Brett Burnett, MD has no doubts of the value of these EMS providers. “We have to show up and show support for our guys who bust their guts every day caring for sick people,” he said. Firefighter Scott Graham spoke on how much he appreciates being noticed for his contributions to the health and safety of Longview and its people.

“It is awesome that they show appreciation for what we do in the community,” he said. EMS Chief Amy Dodgen felt the same way. “It is nice when our partners recognize the work EMS providers do,” she said. “I can tell them they do a good job all day long, that is one thing, but when our partners tell them they do a good job, it takes the appreciation to another level.”

Local EMS personnel toil ceaselessly and sometimes all night to insure residents receive medical treatment whenever it is needed. LRMC Trauma Coordinator Michelle Wylie pointed out how the great demands of their job does not slow these caregivers as they carry out their mission. “They put in long hours and often sleepless nights taking care of the needs of the people of our community,” she said. The luncheon was used to honor all EMS providers regardless of their specific locales-all East Texas EMS providers were invited.