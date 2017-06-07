Longview Regional Medical Center Senior Circle Program will host its 9th Annual Anniversary Celebration Friday, June 9, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm at the Summit Club.

The Senior Circle program promotes healthy and active lifestyles for adults 50 years or older. Their offerings include providing opportunities for volunteer work, continued learning, wellness, and health and fitness.

LRMC’s Senior Circle Manager Melinda Whitehurst, looks forward to planning this event each year for her Senior Circle members. The evening will be filled with dancing and dining. A Swing Band Orchestra will entertain attendees. “Each year we have more than 200 guests attend the event and enjoy delicious food, friends, dancing and door prizes,” said Whitehurst. “This really is an opportunity for our seniors to get dressed up for an evening out on the town.”