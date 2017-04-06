It’s been said that many hands make light work – one of the many reasons that volunteers are a valued part of Longview Regional Medical Center. Volunteers are integral to Longview Regional’s commitment to the community, by supporting the hospital’s mission of providing comprehensive care – physical, emotional and spiritual – to the residents of the Longview community. During National Volunteer Week, April 23-29, Longview Regional recognizes the many contributions that these important individuals make, year-round. This year LRMC will celebrate their dedicated volunteers on Tuesday, April 11th at the Summit Club 11:30 A.M. with an appreciation luncheon. This year’s theme is “Whoooo Makes a Difference? Volunteers like Yoooou!” highlighting the ways that volunteers improve the lives of others around them through their incredible spirit of giving.

“A strong base of volunteers is essential to a community hospital. Longview Regional is fortunate to have the active involvement of more than 90 caring, generous individuals from our community who lend their time and talents to enrich the lives of others,” says Melinda Whitehurst, Manager of Senior Circle and Volunteer Services.

Since the inception of the volunteer program in 1980, these wonderful individuals have provided over 514,000 hours of service. Longview Regional volunteers provide service at numerous Information Desks, Breast Center, Same Day Surgery, Radiology, Emergency Room, Laboratory, Joint Restoration Center, Recovery, Skilled Nursing, Patient Comfort Visits, Senior Circle Center, and many other departments.

The Longview Regional Volunteer Auxiliary generates funds annually with proceeds benefitting several worthwhile community projects such as; $16,250 in financial assistance to non-profit local community organizations. They also presented ten $2,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors pursuing studies in the medical field, baby hats, blankets and stockings for LRMC nursery, hats for cancer patients at Texas Oncology, coats and hats for Coats for Kids, and many other projects.

Sandra Brown has been a volunteer at Longview Regional for over six years and volunteers several times a week. “I have found volunteering to be an extremely rewarding experience helping our patients, visitors and staff. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to make a difference in someone else’s life. They have certainly made a difference in mine.”