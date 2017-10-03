He’s a magic man! On Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m., Liberty Hall is proud to welcome Joshua Lozoff for his third, magical performance at Liberty Hall.

True to his “Life is Magic” motto, entertainer Joshua Lozoff walks his talk, performing everywhere from upscale penthouse suites to the slums of Guatemala City, sharing magic with Fortune 500 CEOs, folks on the street, and everyone in between.

“The most beautiful thing about magic is how it appeals to everyone,” explains Lozoff. “From a black-tie gala to a backyard barbeque, everyone has a few moments in time which transcend our ordinary reality, moments of awe, of astonishment, and just a flat-out fun time.”

At the top of the genre, Lozoff’s amazing illusions, deep love for the art form and fascination with human psychology make for a mind-bending and captivating evening.

Tickets are $20 to $25 and can be purchased online at www.LibertyTyler.com or at the door. The show will begin at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Media partners who wish to interview Joshua Lozoff may contact his agent Larry Weaver at (800) 680-2769, via email at Larry@trustedspeakers.com or email Joshua directly at magician@joshualozoff.com.