ENTRY WAY AT MOBBERLY AVENUE AND HIGH STREET IN LONGVIEW, TEXAS

The City of Longview is seeking input for the design of a prominent welcome monument that will be installed along a southern Longview entryway. The city will host a public meeting to discuss the development of a new entryway monument at the intersection of High Street, Mobberly Avenue, and Estes Parkway. The monument is being added as a part of a planned reconfiguration of the intersection approved as part of the 2018 bond package. The effort is a key element of the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which calls for the improvement of the city’s southern entryways from Interstate 20 north towards Downtown.

The public meeting will be begin at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, in the Allen Room at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. The public is invited to attend and provide comments and suggestions. If you have any questions, please contact 903-237-1072.