The City of Longview announced the entertainment lineup for the 2020 Fireworks and Freedom Celebration today. Country star Mark Chesnutt will headline an outdoor free-to-the-public concert to be held just before the biggest fireworks show in East Texas. Rising talent Jon Stork is also scheduled to perform. The event will fill the Longview Convention Complex, located at 100 Grand Blvd on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

In addition to the concert, many other activities are scheduled throughout the Longview Convention Complex as part of the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration. Activities include amusement rides, wet and dry inflatables, a water foam spray area, weenie dog races, Family Feud, two entertainment stages, food, beverages, and vendors.

Admission to the festival, concert, and fireworks show is free to public; however, prices vary for individual activities and rides. Community groups and vendors are encouraged to be a part of the event. For vendor and sponsorship information, please contact the Longview Convention Complex at 903-237-1230.