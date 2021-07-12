Council to Add Resolution to July 15 Agenda Denouncing White Unity Event

The City Council will consider a resolution during its July 15 meeting denouncing a potential White Unity Event purportedly scheduled in the Longview area later this year.

“We as a city are taking the appropriate actions with regard to this currently non-verifiable event,” Mayor Andy Mack said. “We’re crafting a resolution to be considered at our July 15 City Council meeting, which would denounce the hatefulness represented by this group or any group wishing to promote hate.”

When the resolution is complete, it will be released.

“While we recognize the importance of freedom of speech, we also recognize that we have a responsibility to protect our citizens from dangerous conduct. So, we will continue to monitor the situation and respond appropriately within the bounds of the law,” Mack said. “This group does not represent who we are as a community. We as a city council and myself as mayor denounce this attempt to promote hate and bigotry in our town. Now is the time for Longview to show we are a diverse community that loves each other, defends each other and protects each other.”