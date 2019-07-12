Proclamation Regarding

Jillian Cain Honorary Mayor for the Day

July 11, 2019

WHEREAS, in support of the School for Little Children’s Carnival and Silent Auction event that was held on March 2, 2019, and on behalf of the City of Longview, this certificate grants Jillian Cain the award of honorary “Mayor for a Day.”; and

WHEREAS, the School for Little Children exists to provide an atmosphere that cultivates children’s unique characteristics. They also provide a loving and nurturing environment where children can experience the love of Jesus through Christian teaching and caring support.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Andy Mack, by the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of Longview, Texas do hereby proclaim on July 11th, 2019, Honorary Mayor for the Day, Jillian Cain in the City of Longview.

In official recognition whereof, I hereby affix my signature this 11th day of JULY, 2019.

Andy Mack, Mayor

*Proclamations are intended only to acknowledge citizens or groups that request such acknowledgement and are not meant to endorse, support, or encourage any particular group or point of view. Proclamations do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Mayor, the City Council, or City of Longview employees or citizens.