Longview Mayor Andy Mack is inviting Longview residents to share their ideas, comments, and questions about Longview during a virtual town meeting on Tuesday, August 1 at 7 p.m. The Virtual Town Meeting will be broadcast live on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/CityofLongview, CityView Municipal Television on Longview Cable, and LongviewTexas.gov. The meeting is expected to last approximately 45 minutes to an hour.

According to Mayor Mack, “We’ve never hosted a Virtual Town Meeting before, but I thought it would be a good way to get feedback from residents who maybe aren’t able to attend a traditional City Council meeting or face-to-face town meeting. Residents contact me all the time with comments or questions, but I am really looking forward to interacting with Longview residents online during this dedicated time to talk about various issues in Longview. I hope people will see it as a way to ask questions and give your ideas for our community, especially the good and positive things you see happening or would like to see happen.”

Residents can submit questions in advance or during the event by sending an email to Mayor@LongviewTexas.gov. Participants can also submit questions or comments during the meeting on the City’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/CityofLongview. More information and a link to the online broadcast will be available at LongviewTexas.gov/VTM. For more information, please call 903-237-1021.