By Bob Moos

Have you wondered how your area hospitals stack up in terms of the quality of care they provide?

Emergencies obviously call for rushing to the nearest hospital. But when you have time to plan, it is worth doing some research and finding out which hospitals do the best job of caring for their patients.

The ratings range from one to five stars, with five being the best.

The Hospital Compare site already enjoys a solid reputation with the public, showing how thousands of hospitals scored on various indicators of quality care. You can compare hospitals on the basis of such factors as clinical outcomes, customer satisfaction and patient safety.

The just-updated overall star ratings offer a snapshot of particular hospital’s quality of care, by summing up individual measures of hospital performance already posted on the website. The ratings reflect such factors as how often patients get infections after surgery, how long patients must wait in the emergency department before seeing a doctor or nurse, and how likely patients are to get readmitted to the hospital after a heart attack.

The stars take into account the mix of patients at a hospital, so that those facilities with a high percentage of sicker patients aren’t rated lower than those that handle more run-of-the-mill cases.

Medicare assigned stars to 3,692 Medicare-certified hospitals nationwide. Another 887 couldn’t be included, mostly because they didn’t have enough data to properly evaluate them. They may have been too new or too small and, therefore, had too few cases on which to base ratings. The ratings will be updated regularly on the website, as the government continues to collect the most recent data.

Nationally, 260 hospitals received five stars, 753 rated four stars, 1,187 scored three stars, 1,155 received two stars, and 337 had just one star.

The 274 rated Texas hospitals scored an average of 3.3 stars for overall quality of care. Thirty-three hospitals received five stars, 84 rated four stars, 105 scored three stars, 43 received two stars, and nine had just one star.

Here’s the complete list of the 274 rated Texas hospitals; 139 other hospitals were not rated:



Abilene – Hendrick Medical Center — 4 stars

Abilene – Abilene Regional Medical Center — 3

Addison – Methodist Hospital for Surgery — 5

Alice – Christus Spohn Hospital Alice — 4

Allen – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen — 4

Alpine – Big Bend Regional Medical Center — 4

Amarillo – Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital — 4

Amarillo – Northwest Texas Hospital — 2

Andrews – Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Hospital — 3

Anson – Anson General Hospital – 3

Aransas Pass – Care Regional Medical Center — 4

Arlington – Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington — 4

Arlington — USMD Hospital at Arlington — 5

Arlington – Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital — 3

Arlington – Medical Center of Arlington — 3

Athens – East Texas Medical Center Athens — 3

Austin – Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas – 2

Austin – North Austin Medical Center — 4

Austin – Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital – 5

Austin – St. David’s Medical Center — 5

Austin – Seton Medical Center Austin — 3

Austin – Seton Northwest Hospital — 4

Austin – St. David’s South Austin Medical Center — 4

Austin – The Hospital at Westlake Medical Center — 3

Azle – Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle — 4

Bay City – Matagorda Regional Medical Center — 4

Baytown – Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital – 3

Beaumont – Baptist Beaumont Hospital — 1

Beaumont – Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth – 2

Bedford – Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford — 4

Beeville – Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville — 3

Bellville – Bellville St. Joseph Health Center – 3

Big Spring – Scenic Mountain Medical Center — 2

Borger – Golden Plains Community Hospital – 4

Breckinridge – Stephens Memorial Hospital – 3

Brenham – Scott and White Hospital Brenham — 4

Brownfield – Brownfield Regional Medical Center — 3

Brownsville – Valley Baptist Medical Center – Brownsville – 3

Brownsville – Valley Regional Medical Center — 3

Brownwood – Brownwood Regional Medical Center — 2

Bryan – St. Joseph Regional Health Center — 4

Burleson – Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South — 4

Burnet – Seton Highland Lakes — 3

Carrollton – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Carrollton — 3

Carthage — ETMC Carthage — 3

Cedar Park – Cedar Park Regional Medical Center — 3

Childress – Childress Regional Medical Center — 4

Cleburne – Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne — 4

Coleman – Coleman County Medical Center – 3

College Station – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center College Station — 4

College Station – College Station Medical Center – 4

Colorado City – Mitchell County Hospital District — 3

Columbus – Columbus Community Hospital — 3

Conroe – Conroe Regional Medical Center — 1

Corpus Christi – South Texas Surgical Hospital — 5

Corpus Christi – Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi — 3

Corpus Christi – Corpus Christi Medical Center — 3

Corsicana – Navarro Regional Hospital — 2

Crockett – Timberlands Hospital — 3

Cuero – Cuero Community Hospital — 4

Cypress – North Cypress Medical Center — 2

Dallas – Baylor Heart and Vascular Hospital — 5

Dallas – North Central Surgical Center — 5

Dallas – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center White Rock – 2

Dallas – Baylor University Medical Center — 3

Dallas — UT Southwestern University Hospital — 4

Dallas — UT Southwestern University Hospital Zale Lipshy — 4

Dallas – Medical City Dallas — 4

Dallas – Methodist Charlton Medical Center — 3

Dallas – Methodist Dallas Medical Center — 3

Dallas – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas — 4

Dallas – Parkland Health and Hospital System — 1

Dallas – Dallas Medical Center — 3

Dallas – Walnut Hill Medical Center – 2

Decatur – Wise Regional Health System — 2

Del Rio – Val Verde Regional Medical Center — 3

Denison – Texoma Medical Center — 3

Denton – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton — 4

Denton – Denton Regional Medical Center — 4

Denton – Heart Hospital Baylor Denton – 5

Eagle Pass – Fort Duncan Medical Center — 4

Eastland – Eastland Memorial Hospital — 4

Edinburg – Doctors Hospital at Renaissance — 4

Edinburg – South Texas Health System — 3

Edinburg – Cornerstone Regional Hospital – 3

El Campo – El Campo Memorial Hospital – 3

El Paso – Foundation Surgical Hospital of El Paso — 4

El Paso – The Hospitals at Providence Memorial Campus — 1

El Paso – Sierra Providence East Medical Center — 2

El Paso – University Medical Center of El Paso — 2

El Paso – Las Palmas Medical Center — 2

El Paso – Sierra Medical Center — 2

Electra – Electra Memorial Hospital – 4

Ennis – Ennis Regional Medical Center — 4

Fairfield – Freestone Medical Center — 3

Floresville – Connally Memorial Medical Center — 4

Flower Mound – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound — 4

Fort Worth – Medical City Alliance – 3

Fort Worth – Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth — 2

Fort Worth – Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance — 4

Fort Worth – Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth — 5

Fort Worth – Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center — 5

Fort Worth — JPS Health Network — 3

Fort Worth – Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth — 2

Fredericksburg – Hill Country Memorial Hospital — 5

Frisco – Baylor Medical Center at Frisco — 5

Frisco – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Centennial — 3

Gainesville – North Texas Medical Center — 3

Galveston – University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston — 2

Garland – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Garland — 3

Gatesville – Coryell Memorial Healthcare System – 4

Glen Rose – Glen Rose Medical Center — 5

Gonzales – Memorial Hospital – 3

Graham – Graham Regional Medical Center — 3

Granbury – Lake Granbury Medical Center — 3

Grapevine – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine — 3

Greenville – Hunt Regional Medical Center — 2

Hamilton – Hamilton General Hospital — 5

Harker Heights – Seton Medical Center Harker Heights — 3

Harlingen – Harlingen Medical Center — 5

Harlingen — VHS Harlingen Hospital — 4

Henderson — ETMC Henderson — 3

Hereford – Hereford Regional Medical Center – 4

Hillsboro – Hill Regional Hospital — 3

Hondo – Medina Regional Hospital — 4

Houston – Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center — 5

Houston – Texas Orthopedic Hospital — 5

Houston – Harris Health System — 2

Houston – Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital – 5

Houston – Memorial Hermann Hospital System — 4

Houston – Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center — 2

Houston – Methodist Hospital — 5

Houston – Methodist West Hospital — 4

Houston – Methodist Willowbrook Hospital — 5

Houston – St. Luke’s Health Baylor College of Medicine – 2

Houston – Park Plaza Hospital — 4

Houston – Woman’s Hospital of Texas — 3

Houston – Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center — 2

Houston – Houston Northwest Medical Center — 2

Houston – St. Joseph Medical Center — 2

Houston – St. Luke’s Hospital at the Vintage — 3

Houston – West Houston Medical Center — 3

Humble – Memorial Hermann Northeast — 3

Huntsville – Huntsville Memorial Hospital — 1

Irving – Baylor Medical Center at Irving — 4

Irving – Las Colinas Medical Center — 3

Jacksonville – East Texas Medical Center Jacksonville — 4

Jasper – Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital — 4

Jourdanton – South Texas Regional Medical Center — 3

Junction – Kimble Hospital – 4

Katy – Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital — 4

Kaufman – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman — 3

Kenedy – Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital – 3

Kerrville – Peterson Regional Medical Center — 4

Killeen – Metroplex Hospital — 3

Kingsville – Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg — 2

Kingwood – Kingwood Medical Center — 2

Kingwood – Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood – 4

Kyle – Seton Medical Center Hays — 2

La Grange – St. Mark’s Medical Center — 4

Lake Jackson – Brazosport Regional Health System — 3

Lampasas – Rollins Brook Community Hospital — 3

Laredo – Doctors Hospital of Laredo — 3

Laredo – Laredo Medical Center — 3

Levelland – Covenant Hospital Levelland — 4

Lewisville – Medical Center of Lewisville — 3

Livingston – Memorial Medical Center Livingston — 3

Llano – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Llano — 3

Longview – Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview — 3

Longview – Longview Regional Medical Center — 3

Lubbock – Grace Medical Center — 4

Lubbock – Lubbock Heart Hospital — 4

Lubbock – University Medical Center — 2

Lubbock – Covenant Medical Center — 4

Lufkin – Woodland Heights Medical Center — 5

Lufkin – St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin — 3

Luling – Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital — 5

Mansfield – Methodist Mansfield Medical Center — 3

Marble Falls – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Marble Falls – 4

Marlin – Falls Community Hospital and Clinic — 4

Marshall – Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall — 4

McAllen – Rio Grande Regional Hospital — 4

McKinney – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center McKinney — 4

McKinney – Methodist McKinney Hospital — 4

McKinney – Medical Center of McKinney — 2

Mesquite – Dallas Regional Medical Center — 1

Mexia – Parkview Regional Hospital — 4

Midland – Midland Memorial Hospital — 3

Mineral Wells – Palo Pinto General Hospital — 2

Mission – Mission Regional Medical Center — 4

Monahans – Ward Memorial Hospital – 3

Mount Pleasant – Titus Regional Medical Center — 3

Nacogdoches – Nacogdoches Medical Center — 3

Nacogdoches – Memorial Hospital — 3

Nassau Bay – Houston Methodist St. John Hospital — 4

New Braunfels – Resolute Health Hospital – 3

Nocona – Nocona General Hospital – 3

North Richland Hills – North Hills Hospital — 3

Odessa – Medical Center Hospital — 1

Odessa – Odessa Regional Medical Center — 3

Olney – Hamilton Hospital – 2

Palestine – Palestine Regional Medical Center — 3

Pampa – Pampa Regional Medical Center — 4

Paris – Paris Regional Medical Center — 2

Pasadena – St. Luke’s Patients Medical Center — 5

Pasadena – Bayshore Medical Center — 2

Pearland – Pearland Medical Center – 3

Pecos – Reeves County Hospital District – 3

Pittsburg – East Texas Medical Center Pittsburg — 4

Plainview – Covenant Hospital Plainview — 4

Plano – Heart Hospital Baylor Plano — 5

Plano – Baylor Regional Medical Center at Plano — 2

Plano – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano — 3

Plano – Medical Center of Plano — 2

Port Arthur – Medical Center of Southeast Texas — 2

Port Lavaca – Memorial Medical Center — 3

Quitman – East Texas Medical Center Quitman — 4

Richardson – Methodist Richardson Medical Center — 2

Richmond – OakBend Medical Center — 3

Rio Grande City – Starr County Memorial Hospital — 2

Rockwall – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall — 3

Round Rock – Round Rock Medical Center — 5

Round Rock – Scott and White Hospital-Round Rock — 4

Round Rock – Seton Medical Center Williamson — 3

Rowlett – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Lake Pointe — 1

San Angelo – San Angelo Community Medical Center — 4

San Angelo – Shannon Medical Center — 4

San Antonio – Baptist Emergency Hospital — 5

San Antonio – Christus Santa Rosa Hospital — 4

San Antonio – Methodist Hospital — 4

San Antonio – Methodist Stone Oak Hospital — 4

San Antonio – Baptist Medical Center — 3

San Antonio – Nix Health Care System — 3

San Antonio – Southwest General Hospital — 2

San Antonio – University Health System — 2

San Marcos – Central Texas Medical Center — 3

Seguin – Guadalupe Regional Medical Center — 3

Seymour – Seymour Hospital – 4

Sherman – Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital at Sherman – 5

Sherman – Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center — 1

Smithville – Seton Smithville Regional Hospital – 4

Stephenville – Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville — 3

Sugar Land – Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital — 3

Sugar Land – Methodist Sugar Land Hospital — 3

Sugar Land – St. Luke’s Sugar Land Hospital — 3

Sugar Land – Sugar Land Surgical Hospital – 5

Sulphur Springs – Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs — 3

Sunnyvale – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Sunnyvale – 3

Sweetwater – Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital — 4

Temple – Scott and White Medical Center Temple — 3

Texarkana – Christus St. Michael Health System — 5

Texarkana – Wadley Regional Medical Center — 3

The Woodlands – St. Luke’s Lakeside Hospital — 4

The Woodlands – St. Luke’s The Woodlands Hospital — 2

Tomball – Tomball Regional Medical Center — 3

Trinity – East Texas Medical Center Trinity – 3

Tyler – Texas Spine and Joint Hospital — 5

Tyler – University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler — 5

Tyler – East Texas Medical Center — 3

Tyler – Christus Mother Frances Hospital — 5

Vernon – Wilbarger General Hospital – 3

Victoria – Citizens Medical Center — 4

Victoria – Detar Healthcare System – 3

Waco – Providence Health Center — 2

Waco – Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center — 3

Waxahachie – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Waxahachie — 5

Weatherford – Weatherford Regional Medical Center — 4

Webster – Bay Area Regional Medical Center — 2

Webster – Clear Lake Regional Medical Center — 3

Weslaco – Knapp Medical Center — 4

Wichita Falls – Kell West Regional Hospital — 4

Wichita Falls – United Regional Health Care System — 3

Woodville – Tyler County Hospital — 4

Yoakum – Yoakum Community Hospital — 3

By using star ratings on its Compare websites, Medicare is trying to help you make more informed decisions about your health care. The public reporting also gives low-performing providers a compelling incentive to improve their practices and procedures and, hence, their scores.

Nursing Home Compare, Home Health Compare and the Medicare Plan Finder also use star ratings to help you check out health care providers and choose one with quality in mind.

Of course, as informative as these websites can be, they can’t tell the whole story about where to go for care. They’re simply a screening tool that lets you focus on a few providers that interest you.

Visit with your doctor about the best hospital for you. Research shows that some hospitals do better than others at treating certain conditions. And talk to family members and friends about what they liked or disliked about their recent hospital stays and which facilities they’d recommend.

Medicare also recently updated its “Guide to Choosing a Hospital,” which includes a checklist of questions to ask your doctor and explains how to find the hospital that’s the right fit for you. A free copy can be downloaded at medicare.gov or requested by calling Medicare at 1-800-633-4227.

Once you’ve done your homework, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you’ve made an informed choice about your care. Then you can concentrate on the rest of your preparations for your hospital stay.

Bob Moos is Southwest regional public affairs officer for the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.