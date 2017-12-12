The Next Generation Comedy Gala will unfold January 20 in the LeTourneau (College) Belcher Center as Clark will use his talents to raise money to remodel and update Longview Christian School (LCS,) presently sited on the campus of Forest Park Middle School. Tickets are already on sale.

Clark has delighted audiences with his performances on Oprah, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and starred in the box office hit movie War Room. His Longview appearance will include pre-show audience participation as he answers questions about his life, career and Christian faith. There will even be a silent auction and red carpet photo area.

LCS is delighted to be providing a family-friendly event that is sure to wholsomely entertain everyone.

“When we were planning the event we just wanted to make sure there was no limit on age, and that people can bring their entire family,” said LCS Director of Development Doug Case. “We were focused on creating an event that would bring laughter and just lift others.”

LCS is a non-profit institution that concentrates on on providing quality education against a strongly Christian backdrop. The school strives to challenge and empower students to achieve their absolute full potential while increasing their faith. There is a wide assortment of programs that challenge young minds and prepare them for successful futures by teaching them to exploit their individual skills and talents. This is a certain path to serving others and positively impacting communities.

For more information on and tickets to the comedy extravaganza please visit https://belchercenter.ticketforce.com/.