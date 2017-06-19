Pledges to Bring Texans Together To Solve Problems

Mike Collier, a financial and accounting professional from Kingwood, Texas, announced today his decision to run against Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in the November, 2018 election.

“Having spoken with hundreds of Texans across the state, including Democrats, Republicans and independents alike, I am confident that I will run a winning campaign and send Lt. Governor Dan Patrick into retirement. Even the business community knows Dan Patrick is not right for Texas. He’s simply got to go, and it’s going to take a Texas Democrat to send him packing,” Collier says.

“I am announcing my plans early because so much is at stake in Texas. Our public schools need help; our teachers and retired teachers are fearful; our property tax system isn’t fair; our state is taking on debt; Texas is losing its top position in terms of employment; and our rural communities are all but forgotten. With these and other real issues needing attention, Dan Patrick instead panders to his shrinking base with policies that are bad for Texas.

Dan Patrick’s bathroom bill and his voucher scheme have been rejected by his own party. His SB4 “show me you papers law” has been rejected by the Chiefs of Police of Dallas, Ft. Worth, Arlington, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and the Texas Police Chief’s Association because it will make Texas less safe.

Texans want a top leader who is fiscally responsible, who will champion public safety and public education, who will work to close loopholes and reform school funding to make property taxes fair again, who will concentrate on creating good paying jobs, who knows how to stop corruption, and who believes bringing Texans together to solve problems is important.

Texans want a leader who is worthy of a great state whose very name means ‘friend’.

Imagine what Texas will be like when our state’s top political leader is not a politician at all, but a business professional and Certified Public Accountant. I hope to earn Texans’ trust and become that leader. Above all, I am Texas Proud!”

About Mike Collier

Mike Collier is a proven business leader with an unblemished record of integrity and service. He is committed to excellent public education, reforming school funding, making property taxes fair again, and genuine fiscal responsibility. Mike went to high school in Georgetown, Texas and was first chair trumpet in the 1979 Texas All-State Symphony Orchestra. He went to UT, marched in the Longhorn Band, and started his career at Exxon Corporation. He later earned an MBA from UT before joining Price Waterhouse (now PwC) where he became a senior partner. Mike and his wife Suzanne met at UT and have been married almost 29 years. They have two sons (and a wonderful daughter-in-law from Brazil), both of whom attended public schools, graduated from UT, and moved back to the Houston area and are close to Mom and Dad. Mike ran for Texas Comptroller in 2014 on the Democratic Ticket and served as Finance Chair for the Texas Democratic Party until March, 2017. For more information please visit CollierforTexas.com.