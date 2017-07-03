The Library will host Dr. Tom Hooten, Chair of the Department of Engineering and Physical Science Education, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, on Friday, July 7 from 4 to 5 p.m. at its MakerSpace. He will be presenting “The Physics of Sound,” which will introduce the audience to the science of sound and vibration.

Dr. Hooten will discuss and demonstrate many of the more interesting and entertaining aspects of the sound studies. This event is free and open to the public and coincides with the Library’s weekly MakerSpace time.

“I’m excited to see the demonstrations that Dr. Hooten has planned regarding sound physics”, says Ashley Taylor, Circulation Supervisor, “I’m also excited that it’s another STEM option we will be providing for families and children this summer.”

For more information about this or any Library program, please visit the Library at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler, call (903) 593-7323 (READ) or go to www.TylerLibrary.com.