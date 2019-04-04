National Black Church Initiative Calls The Dropping of Chargers Against Jussie Smollett Gay Privilege —He lied

He should have been held Accountable

Washington, DC – The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 along with additional 116,000 black churches comprised of 15 denominations and 25.7 million African American Christian are morally outraged by the Chicago Cook County State’s Attorney’s office who drop all 16 felony charges against Jussie Smollett who make-up a hate crime against himself. Hate crimes against our gay brothers and sister are serious. The Gay community has been completely silent of the morality and ethics of the Smollett hoax. This is a classic example of the moral bankruptcy of the Gay community.

Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative says we were hoping to find some common ground with our gay brother and sister of the issues of hate crimes but they decided to be immoral silence. This is sad. The Black Church is clear. We collective condemn hate, Jussie Smollett hoax and those who are silent in the face of injustice ”

