For the last seven years, the City of Tyler Neighborhood Services Housing Department has participated in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Fatherhood Initiative. This initiative has connected fathers with their children by providing them with services to help them support their families. More than 1,000 Public Housing Agencies across the U.S. participate in this annual event each June.

On June 29 from 4 to 8 p.m., Neighborhood Services will host a Fatherhood Initiative Cookout at 900 W. Gentry Pkwy. The theme is Building Healthy Families to raise awareness of the important role fathers play in their children’s physical and emotional health. Fatherhood events and activities can provide resources in the areas of health, education and financial empowerment to foster strong relationships between families.

There will be food, games, photos, music, activities and service provider organizations represented.

“This year, we would like to provide a fun atmosphere for children to enjoy with their fathers,” says Candace Porter-Condry at Neighborhood Services. “Our goal is that fathers will gain additional resources that will enhance their ability to continue to make great impacts in the lives of their children.”

For more information or to RSVP for this event, please call (903) 531-1303.