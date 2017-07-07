Gallery Main Street’s newest exhibit, “Color Blind(ed),” will open with a reception for the public on Saturday, July 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Gallery, 110 W. Erwin St.

“Color Blind(ed)” is a large exhibit, featuring more than 30 works of art, in a wide variety of media.

Saturday’s reception will feature an opportunity to meet the artists and purchase artwork. Best in Show will be announced at approximately 6:30 p.m. As always, the event is free and open to the public.

Prior to the gallery opening, the public is invited to be part of the unveiling of the newest work of public art in the Downtown area: “The Eyes of Tyler”. “Eyes” is a large mural painted on the stucco surface of the Lindsey Building at Elm and Broadway. Invest in Tyler sponsored the contest and partnered with Heart of Tyler to conduct a call to artists for entries. Dace Lucia Kidd of Tyler won the contest, and she will be honored at the event.

In addition, Strada Caffe will be on hand to offer free samples to the public in celebration of the new artwork.

The gallery opening and mural unveiling will coincide with “Hit the Bricks,” a Second Saturday event organized by Visit Tyler. The event will feature a variety of activities throughout the central Downtown area.

“In addition to enjoying the Gallery opening, the mural unveiling and Second Saturday, we also invite our guests to make it a complete evening by enjoying drinks and dining at our variety of Downtown Tyler restaurants and bars,” Abell said.

Gallery Main Street is a project of the City of Tyler Main Street Department in cooperation with the volunteers of the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition and Heart of Tyler, Inc. The gallery opens a new juried exhibit approximately every eight weeks.

Information on Gallery Main Street hours and rules for entering the exhibit jury process can be found at www.DowntownTylerArts.com or by calling (903) 593-6905.

“Number Two” by Jimmy Morrison