WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today released a video for Texas small businesses explaining the federal resources offered to them through three coronavirus relief bills passed by Congress last month. In the video, he answers some of the most frequently asked questions he has heard on more than 40 conference calls with small business owners, local Chambers of Commerce across Texas, and other Texans. You can read more about small business relief from the coronavirus outbreak below, and you can find a downloadable PDF with information here.