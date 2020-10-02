Longview Mall hires Kelly Overby as General Manager. Overby brings more than two decades of economic development to the mall team

As General Manager, Ms. Overby will lead Longview Mall’s operations, while collaborating with the team to execute innovative on-property events and activations. She will engage with tenants and community members alike and represent the town center’s mission of serving as a Goodwill Ambassador. Kelly began her job duties on September 28.

“I am thrilled to join the Longview Mall team,” said Kelly Overby, General Manager at Longview Mall. “My goal is to ensure our town center provides the best experience for our guests. As General Manager, I’m committed to working with our team to ensure Longview Mall serves as a welcoming meeting place for the Longview community.”

Overby brings with her experience from Business Retention & Expansion, Workforce Development and a cumulative 13 years of experience in economic development and industry relations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from LeTourneau University and a master’s in public administration from the University of Texas at Tyler as well as being a Certified Professional Community and Economic Developer. Kelly also serves as Past-Board President for the Greater Longview United Way.

Longview Mall is the premier shopping destination of East Texas. The 641,559 SF town center is home to more than 50 fashion-forward retailers, eateries and entertainment options including BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Buckle, Chuck E. Cheese, Dick’s Sporting Goods, H&M, Sunglass Hut, and Zumiez. Offering 3,122 parking spaces at 3500 McCann Rd., Longview, TX 75605, Longview Mall is open seven days a week; Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday noon – 6 p.m. For more information, please call (903) 753-4452 or visit longviewmall.com. Like us on Facebook facebook.com/LongviewMall and follow us on Twitter @LongviewMall and Instagram @LongviewMall.