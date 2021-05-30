By Dr. Beverly Kee/Special to NNPA

Over the years, there have been debates on whether college students should get paid for playing sports. The issue is no longer a debate. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill recently that will allow student athletes in Georgia to make money off their images. The law, which takes effect in July, will protect student athletes from punishment.

There are a number of stipulations, however. Student athletes must submit to financial literacy and life skill workshops. The universities have wide discretion over funds which can create an unfair system of distribution to say the least. For instance, the institution can take up to 75 percent of an athlete’s endorsement.

“I think it’s just a sign of things to come and gives us another tool in the toolbox. And sure this issue will develop over the years,” Kemp said. “Thanks to the bill, student athletes from across the country will have Georgia on their mind when they’re looking for a campus and a university that can give them a world-class education but also the chance to compete at the highest levels of college athletics.”

The universities can place a hold and place in an escrow account or pooled for athletes who can withdraw the year after they graduate or leave the school.

New Law Allows Georgia College Athletes to Get Paid first appeared on The Florida Star | The Georgia Star. Dr. Beverly Kee, is a contributor to The Florida Star/The Georgia Star