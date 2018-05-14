Cable Ace Award winner actor, stand-up comedian, musician, singer and rapper, Kel Mitchell , who is known for his work as a regular cast member of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, All That, as the Invisible Boy in the 1999 Ben Stiller and Geoffrey Rush superhero satire film Mystery Men, his portrayal of Kel Kimble on the Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, his role as Ed in the film and All That sketch Good Burger, as the voice of Dutch in the Disney XD cartoon Motorcity, and as Ray in the 2006 sequel to Like Mike, Like Mike 2: Streetball, and currently stars as Double G on the Nickelodeon series Game Shakers is coming to Longview, TX, June 15, 2018, 7:30 PM at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.

The show theme will be celebrating the decade of 90’s, satisfying Kel’s two different types of audiences: his ’90s comedy and his today comedy; keeping everything he does clean and family-oriented.

The show is a fundraiser and all proceeds to the show is helping a local non-profit, Listen-Up AMS, whose mission: To inspire, promote, encourage, through the performing arts while cultivating the passion and interest of youth to pursue careers in mathematics and science fields.

Tickets can be purchased online at WWW.Belchercenter.com,

Box office Located at LeTourneau University

By Phone: (903) 233-3080