Name of Officer: Nora Cheatham

Education: High School graduate, attended college and East Texas Police Academy, and has a Master Peace Officer License

Home town: Harleton, TX

Prior job experience if any: Banking

How do you feel when you put on your uniform each day? How can I make a positive impact on someone today?

People don’t often understand how hard police officers work to keep citizens safe, what inspired, you to become a protector of the community and can you tell us if any daily risks you’ve seen or experienced.

My dad was a reserve officer and it made me proud to see him in uniform – oddly enough driving in Longview can be risky.

What is a misconception you have seen that the public have about the Police? That we are all the same and to treat everyone the same.

As a Police officer, what do you want your legacy to be? Caring & compassionate but firm when necessary

What was one of your toughest days on the job. The day I realized I could use deadly force to protect another human being.

How does your family feel about you being a police officer? Children are very proud but other family members are worried but supportive.

Police officers work long hours and the work is very stressful, how do you like to relax? Watch our chickens, sit in the hot tub, enjoy time with family and friends.

If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing what would it be? Too much to list, and I wouldn’t have listened anyway.

In a time when pop culture encourages not co-operating with police officers, can you expand on the dangers this causes? Undue stress on both officers and other encounters with the public.

As a champion of the community and symbol of justice how can we as a community better support the police? That is a hard question, because Longview has been a wonderful city to work for.