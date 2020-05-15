Governor Abbott, TDEM announce partnership with local fire departments

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has announced that local fire departments in Texas are partnering with local public health authorities to provide testing in nursing homes throughout the state. This partnership has been developed and is being implemented through an ongoing collaboration between TDEM, the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, and the Texas Department of State Health Services. Costs associated with providing these tests are eligible for federal reimbursement.

“This partnership builds upon our efforts to expand COVID-19 in the Lone Star State, especially among our most vulnerable Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our local fire departments for continuing to serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response. By serving their communities in this new capacity, we will continue to contain the spread of this virus and protect the health and safety of all Texans.”