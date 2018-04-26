Fifteen Senate Democrats voted for him as director of the CIA, one of the most important and sensitive positions in the US government, and now they can’t even bring themselves to vote for him for Secretary of State. It should be embarrassing but that’s a high bar around Washington, DC these days.’

Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared on Fox News’ Fox and Friends to discuss Senate Democrats’ continued slow-walking of President Trump’s nominees and the vote this afternoon to confirm Mike Pompeo as the next Secretary of State. Excerpts from his appearance are below.

On Democrat Obstruction of Trump Nominees:

“We threatened to stay here this weekend and they caved and we’ll be voting on those at noon and 1:45 this afternoon. James Lankford is leading the effort to change the Senate rules to compress, to shorten the timeframe because people actually don’t use the time to debate the nominee, and they pass with huge majorities. So I understand the President’s frustration and we’re working hard to move these nominees through.”

On Director Pompeo’s Confirmation:

“Fifteen Senate Democrats voted for him as director of the CIA, one of the most important and sensitive positions in the US government, and now they can’t even bring themselves to vote for him for Secretary of State. It should be embarrassing but that’s a high bar around Washington, DC these days.”

“Gina Haspel is a patriot and she did exactly what she was told to do and instructed by the highest legal authorities in the land that what she was doing was entirely within the law. So this idea of making her the fall person for this program that I know is controversial, I think is a shame. This is an enormously popular pick and she’ll do a great job.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.