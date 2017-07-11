Nearly $4 million Raised and Close to $17 million Cash-on-Hand



Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will report having raised just shy of $4,000,000 during the 12-day fundraising reporting period at the end of June. This represents another record-breaking fundraising period for Patrick.

“As Lt. Governor, I pledged to listen to the voters and do the right thing. The response from the business community and the grassroots is a loud and clear endorsement of what we have accomplished and what we intend to do. I am extremely proud of the conservative legislation we have passed in the Texas Senate and the conservative agenda we are moving forward. I remain grateful for the opportunity to serve as Lt. Governor and generous support I have received from all over the state. I am looking forward to continuing to provide conservative leadership in Texas.

“The Patrick campaign is prepared for any political challenge. With almost $17,000,000 in the bank, Dan Patrick can continue to lead the conservative charge in Texas and stand up for Texas principles and values in Austin,” said Allen Blakemore, Texans for Dan Patrick Chief Strategist.

Texas legislators were prohibited from raising money before June 19 and the campaign is required to report contributions and expenditures as of June 30. The official report will be filed with the Texas Ethics Commission July 17, 2017. Though not required, the Lt. Governor will not be raising campaign contributions during the upcoming special session.

