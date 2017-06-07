ETR report

Patterson Nissan has relocated to a state-of-the-art new location at 3114 North Eastman Road in Longview. This new, ten-acre facility is packed with new, primarily Nissan vehicles.

The grand opening featured a Chamber of Commerce-sponsored ribbon cutting featuring such luminaries as country-western superstar Neal McCoy, who sang the national anthem. State Representative District 7 Jay Dean, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and wife Suzanne, Mayor Andy Mack, officers from Texas Bank & Trust, Kyle and Robin Adams, Chris Tucker with Transet; Ambassadors from the Longview Chamber of Commerce and Nissan Regional Operations Manager Cris Cobb were among the throng teeming in the new facility.

This past weekend proffered such activities as first-hand tours of the new dealership, showing off its sprawling showroom designed for maximum customer experience. There were also performances by the Pine Tree High School Jazz Band, face painting, fire safety lectures and the Hospitality Health ER ice cream truck.

Owners Trey and Tiffani Patterson along with Ty and Kelsey Patterson provided excellent host services. Aptly named Gilmer caterer Lori Eats laid out spreads of delectable edibles while the Hospitality Health ER kept the champagne cold and flowing. Jan Maynard was recognized for her exemplary work with local Nissan dealerships. Most important of all, this new dealership’s opening created 30 new local jobs.