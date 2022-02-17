Attorney General pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.for Texas out of the $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. This is the fifth statewide opioid settlement that Attorney General Paxton has finalized for Texas. With the addition of this distributor settlement, General Paxton has secured for Texas over $1.89 billion to date from the makers and distributors of opioids.

“Texans have been devastated by the opioid crisis and it is important that this settlement is proportioned fairly among the communities that need it most,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Pharmaceutical companies that have been at the root of the problem must be involved in not only changing their business practices to keep this tragic epidemic from taking more lives in the future, but also by providing treatment for those currently still struggling with opioid addiction.”

The companies were sued for their role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic. The agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that 52 states and territories signed onto in a July 23, 2021 settlement.

“Every community across the nation has been touched by the opioid crisis. We’ve lost more than a million Americans to this epidemic, and sadly, it’s at an all-time high as overdose deaths continue to rise in the face of the pandemic and its resulting anxiety, stress, and dislocation. We’re encouraged by this support of local governments and committed to doing everything in our power to get the full share of funds for the people of our states so we can help people get treatment and recovery resources as quickly as possible,” General Paxton added.

In connection with the extensive negotiations, General Paxton worked closely with Texas County Judges and the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said, “As one of the bellwether cases set for trial in 2022, Bexar County is pleased to have worked alongside Dallas County, the State of Texas, and other Texas litigating subdivisions to secure this historic Texas settlement with the three big distributors of opioids in Texas. The more than $1.8 billion set aside for Texas across the opioid settlements, and the $75 million in Narcan to help first responders and healthcare providers combat opioid overdose deaths, is certain to help curb the opioid crisis that has impacted children, individuals and families in Bexar County and across Texas.”

“Dallas County is proud of both its leadership and collaborative role in securing badly needed monies to combat the opioid epidemic in our communities and those throughout Texas,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “As a result of the work done to hold opioid drug companies accountable for their misconduct in fueling this epidemic, over $1.8 billion dollars will be flowing into Texas from drug companies, as well as $75 million worth of Narcan, a drug that saves lives by reversing opioid overdoses when administered in time. I thank and congratulate our Commissioners Court, our legal counsel, and the State of Texas for their tireless work to achieve these settlements.”

“This is another step in holding companies accountable for their role in the opioid crisis. Too many communities have dealt with incredible losses, and this settlement helps move us toward recovery,” said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. “I’m pleased that these funds will be distributed to counties and cities across the state to help fight this epidemic and begin the healing process for many people.”