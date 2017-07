It’s that time of the week again.

Pet of the week is looking for a lovely home.

DARLA is a 1-year old 40 pounds Pit Bull Terrier.

She is spayed, heart-worm negative, good with dogs and kids.

She is located at Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.

Darla is available with a $25 adoption fee and approved application.

Give a Pet a new story and adopt DARLA today.