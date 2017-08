It’s that time of the week again.

Pet of the week is looking for a lovely home.

Donovan is a 4 month old 27 pound Hound mix.

He is very active and neutered.

He is located at Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.

Donovan is available with a $35 fee and approved application.

Give a Pet a new story and adopt Donovan today.