It’s that time of the week again.

Pet of the Week is looking for a lovely home.

Princess Sweety came in as a stray.

She is 8 years old and weighs 41lbs.

She has a long scab that runs down the middle of her back and is missing a majority of her teeth.

Princess Sweety is spayed, vaccinated, chipped and heartworm negative.

She is located at Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.

Princess Sweety is available as part of the “Free over Three” program.

Her adoption fee is waived with an approved application.

Give a Pet a new story and adopt PRINCESS SWEETY today.