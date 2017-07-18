It’s that time of the week again.
Pet of the Week is looking for a lovely home.
Princess Sweety came in as a stray.
She is 8 years old and weighs 41lbs.
She has a long scab that runs down the middle of her back and is missing a majority of her teeth.
Princess Sweety is spayed, vaccinated, chipped and heartworm negative.
She is located at Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.
Princess Sweety is available as part of the “Free over Three” program.
Her adoption fee is waived with an approved application.
Comments