Congratulations to the following grant recipients:

Pine Tree High School

Lindsay Brazell & English Teachers – Building a Classroom Library for a Love of Literacy and Learning

Elizabeth White, Suzanne Puryear, Amy Johnson, Tonya Wong – Art Room for Special Needs

Jennifer Solomon, Monika Marjason, Suzanne Puryear, Lisa Presley, Trenady Offerman – Ramping Up Special Education

Cindy Gabehart and Pine Tree High School – Dual Credit

Junior High

Susan Curtis, Loree’ Tatum, Sarah Godfrey, Amy Frakes – Flexible Classroom: Effective, Safe, Inviting

Middle School

Tabitha Robertson, Rebekah Starnes, Misty Meza, Jorge Hernandez – Science Alternative Desk and Seating

Laura Cranford – PTMS Makerspace

Parkway Elementary

Steven Collins, Sunshine Harrison, Mary Nicholson – Fidgeting Means Focus

Dr. Carla McAvoy and Jolene Ray – The Parkway Library Renovation Project

Kimberly Fernandez and Marie Shelton – Speed Stack

Primary

Laura Johns – Music Rhapsody

Sarah Barnett – Behavior and Play Therapy

Since 2004, the Education Foundation has funded 128 grants totaling $294,751. These grants have enhanced Pine Tree ISD’s academic programs as well as fine arts, technology, professional development and dual credit.

For more information about the grant program visit the Pine Tree Education Foundation’s website at http://www.ptisd.org/page/ PTEF.Grants.