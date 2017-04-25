Congratulations to the following grant recipients:
Pine Tree High School
Lindsay Brazell & English Teachers – Building a Classroom Library for a Love of Literacy and Learning
Elizabeth White, Suzanne Puryear, Amy Johnson, Tonya Wong – Art Room for Special Needs
Jennifer Solomon, Monika Marjason, Suzanne Puryear, Lisa Presley, Trenady Offerman – Ramping Up Special Education
Cindy Gabehart and Pine Tree High School – Dual Credit
Junior High
Susan Curtis, Loree’ Tatum, Sarah Godfrey, Amy Frakes – Flexible Classroom: Effective, Safe, Inviting
Middle School
Tabitha Robertson, Rebekah Starnes, Misty Meza, Jorge Hernandez – Science Alternative Desk and Seating
Laura Cranford – PTMS Makerspace
Parkway Elementary
Steven Collins, Sunshine Harrison, Mary Nicholson – Fidgeting Means Focus
Dr. Carla McAvoy and Jolene Ray – The Parkway Library Renovation Project
Kimberly Fernandez and Marie Shelton – Speed Stack
Primary
Laura Johns – Music Rhapsody
Sarah Barnett – Behavior and Play Therapy
Since 2004, the Education Foundation has funded 128 grants totaling $294,751. These grants have enhanced Pine Tree ISD’s academic programs as well as fine arts, technology, professional development and dual credit.
For more information about the grant program visit the Pine Tree Education Foundation’s website at http://www.ptisd.org/page/