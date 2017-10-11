Pine Tree High School will be hosting two evenings for parents and students to complete their FAFSA application online. Local financial aid officers will be on hand to assist with questions.

What to Bring:

* A copy of your 2016 federal income tax return

* FSA ID & Password for your student

* FSAA ID & Password for one parent

When: Monday, October 16, 2017 or Monday, October 2017 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Pine Tree High School, Room 903 – Computer Lab

Contact: Bill Irvine, birvine@ptisd.org or 903-295-5031 ext. 205