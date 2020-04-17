Pine Tree ISD is proud to announce its 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year as well as its District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. “I congratulate each of these outstanding teachers for the work they are doing to enrich the lives and the future of their students,” said PTISD Superintendent Steve Clugston. “These teachers were recognized by their peers and the difference they are making in the lives of students each and every day. Congratulations to each of our honorees for their commitment and dedication to PTISD.” 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year Primary – Deana Crockett Birch Elementary – Richard Jasper Parkway Elementary – Sara King Middle – Kendra Tolivar Junior High – Todd Guest High School – Angel Cubine ExCEL – Jennifer Wilbur Sara King was selected District Elementary Teacher of the Year and Angel Cubine was selected the District Secondary Teacher of the Year. King and Cubine will represent PTISD at the Region 7 Teacher of the Year competition.