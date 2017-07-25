Pine Tree Independent School District announced its policy today for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

Starting July 27, 2017, Pine Tree Independent School District will begin distributing letters to the households of the children in the district {or service area} about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits.

Applications will be available during the 2017-2018 On-line Registration process that opens on July 26, 2017 at 10 a.m., or at www.ptisd.org, (select Departments, Child Nutrition, Free & Reduced Meal Application). They will also be available during Student Registration at the Pine Tree High School on the following dates:

PK- Kindergarten – August 8, 2017 – 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Grades 1st – 12th – August 9, 2017 – 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Grades PK – 12th – August 10, 2017 – 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

2. Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant

3. Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster

4. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to {insert name, title, and contact information}. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

1. Names of all household members

2. Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member

3. Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for

“No Social Security number”

4. Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Categorical or Program Eligibility

Pine Tree Independent School District is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Pine Tree I. S. D. will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Michelle Mitchell, School Nutrition Director, 903-295-5087, mmitchell@ptisd.org.

Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Michelle Mitchell, School Nutrition Director, 903-295-5087, mmitchell@ptisd.org.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, Michelle Mitchell, School Nutrition Director will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Dr. Valerie Baxter, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services and Human Services, P. O. Box 5878, Longview,TX 75608 903-295-5000

Unexpected Circumstances

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.