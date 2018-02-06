Pine Tree ISD announces the implementation of a new state-of-the-art safety and bullying reporting app called Anonymous Alerts®. The app allows students, parents and other school personnel to maintain their confidentiality while calling attention to situations like bullying, safety concerns, student depression, drug and alcohol issues, family problems, or other situations that may warrant immediate attention by school officials.

The system allows for 1-way or 2-way anonymous encrypted communications between submitters (students, parents or community members) and district administration and/or school staff. Users of the system have the option to remain anonymous or reveal their identity when submitting a report.

How does it work?

To use this revolutionary new app, students, parents or other school personnel can simply visit the Pine Tree Independent School District website and click on the “Anonymous Alerts” button or text link to submit a report expressing their concern. Anonymous Alerts® mobile applications can be downloaded directly from the Apple, Google Play or the Chrome stores.

Pine Tree Independent School District supplies students a simple username and password activation code, making the app remarkably easy to use and students select which school the message should go to. In addition, informational posters explaining how to use the app will be displayed throughout schools and offices in the district.

To send reports from the Web/Internet go to: https://www.anonymousalerts.com/pinetreeisd/

To send a report from your phone: