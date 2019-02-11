PINE TREE ISD STUDENTS NAB THIRD PLACE IN MOCK TRIAL

Congratulations to the Pine Tree Mock Trial Team. The team took third place in district competition Saturday at the Smith County Courthouse, missing out on the finals and a trip to regionals by four points.

Team members include Ashly James, Brie Cope, Rose LaBay, Caleb Terry, Robert Ray, Grace Roberts, Ainsley Daugbjerg, Leah Counts and Luke Oxsheer. This was the first year for the group to compete, and they were aided in their efforts by Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Dave Hagan, who began working with the group in December.

Sponsors for the Mock Trial Team are Collin Robertson and Greg Collins. Congratulations to this group for performing so well.