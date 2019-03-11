1. Name of Officer: Kendric Montgomery

2. Prior job experience if any? Chemical and Manufacturing Lab Technician

3. How do you feel when you put on your uniform each day? It feels good, but I am the same person. It reminds me of the responsibility I have when I put it on. I represent myself, the department, the city and law enforcement officers everywhere.

4. People don’t often understand how hard police officers work to keep citizens safe, what inspired, you to become a protector of the community and can you tell us if any daily risks you’ve seen or experienced. – I’m a public servant and I love this career field. This is not a job for me. I had a job when I entered this career and definitely earned more money. There is an obvious risk involved it this career field. At any given moment, I can find myself in a life or death situation.

5. As a new supervisor what will be a goal for you with regard to helping young officers? My goal is to be a leader, not a boss. Continuously focus on being a visionary thinker, a great communicator, being organized and able to follow through.

6. As a Police officer, what do you want your legacy to be? That I was always fair, consistent, trustworthy and reliable.

7. What was one of your toughest days on the job? A tough day for me is dealing with any criminal act committed towards a child.

8. How does your family feel about you being a police officer? My family is supportive and proud of me.

9. If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing what would it be? Although education is continuous, start young. I wasted so much time playing video games as a teenager. I look back and think about all of the missed opportunities to learn and be creative.

10. As a champion of the community and symbol of justice how can we as a community better support the police? Don’t rush to judge based on the actions of others and things that happen in other places. Without the community’s support, it is nearly impossible for the department to solve crimes.

11. Do policemen really like donuts? We’re just like anyone else, of course some of us do.

12. Do you think the Cowboys have a shot at the Super Bowl next year and why? Really? I’m a fan but I’m not delusional. We have some work to do.

Congratulations Officer Kendric Montgomery for your recent promotion to Sergeant!!!