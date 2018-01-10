The City of Longview Partners in Prevention will host a workshop titled, “Understanding the Struggle of Poverty”, on January 30, 2018 at the Maude Cobb Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., in Longview. Every January Longview Bridges Out of Poverty encourages participation in the workshop and other activities as part of Poverty Awareness Month. The workshop will start with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and the Bridges Out of Poverty training starting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be on your own. The afternoon session will be a Poverty Simulation and will begin at 1:30 p.m. A Poverty Simulation is an interactive tool that allows participants to step into the shoes of a person living in poverty through role-playing. Common questions and phrases heard about people living in poverty include: “Why don’t they just get a job?”, “I pulled myself up by my boot straps, they can too.”, “They should know better than to. . . “ By the end of the day, participants will have answers to these questions and comments. This workshop is beneficial to anyone working with people living the day-to-day struggle of poverty, including businesses owners, faith, educational, and medical communities, social services, governmental agencies, housing provides, law enforcement, juvenile and adult justice providers. The workshop fee is $25. Participants can register and pay online, or by calling Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019.