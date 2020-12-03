President-Elect Joe Biden Makes Cabinet Appointments

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

President-Elect Joe Biden has continued to fill out his staff and cabinet, naming several more officials to various posts ahead of his January 20 inauguration.

Biden tapped Anthony Blinken, a former Deputy Secretary of State, to serve as Secretary of State in the incoming administration.

Alejandro Mayorkas, a former Deputy Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, will become the first Latino and immigrant nominated to serve as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary.

The Biden team named Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the incoming administration’s nomination to serve as United Nations Ambassador. Biden intends to elevate that role to a cabinet level position.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry will serve as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, marking the first time the National Security Council will include an official dedicated to climate change.

Avril Haines, a former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Deputy National Security Advisor, receives the nomination of Director of National Intelligence. If confirmed, Haines would become the first woman to lead U.S. Intelligence.

Biden also selected Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor. At 43, Sullivan would lay claim as one of the youngest to serve in that position.