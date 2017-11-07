Patriot Preview Day Offers Tours, Info Sessions, University Showcase

The University of Texas at Tyler invites prospective students and their families to Fall 2017 Patriot Preview Day Saturday, Nov. 18.

Check-in and on-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in The University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center.

Activities throughout the day include campus tours, academic information sessions and a university showcase. Lunch is provided, and all prospective students will receive a Patriot Preview Day goodie bag. A nonrefundable registration fee of $10 per family must be paid prior to attending the event. To register online or for more information, visit uttyler.edu/previewday/.

Academic sessions allow prospective students to receive information about academic departments. Discussions will include general information about degree offerings, programs and specific program requirements.

In the special interest sessions, participants will hear about The University of Texas at Tyler’s many opportunities for student involvement.

The university showcase will give families the opportunity to meet faculty and student organization representatives.

For additional information, call the Admissions Welcome Center, 903.566.7203 or email admissions@uttyler.edu.

