Congratulations to David Ritch and Eric Mendoza, who achieved the elite rank of National Honor Thespian with the International Thespian Society as a result of their hard work and dedication to the Pine Tree Theatre program. Ritch and Mendoza earned more than 160 Thespian points, accumulating 1,600 hours of performance excellence as actors, crew members, and officers of troupe 2309.

Jasmine Martinez, Noah Tesser, Elizabeth Pierce and Timothy Wright achieved Honor Thespian Status with ITS. These students have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in theatre arts and have proven themselves valuable assets to Pine Tree High School’s theatre program by earning a minimum of 60 ITS performance points or 600 Theatre hours.

Congratulations to the twenty-six Pine Tree students who were inducted into the International Thespian Society and began their journey Friday, May 25, 2018. To qualify for the theatre honor society, actors and crew members must have earned 100 hours of excellent work in public performances.

Congratulations to our PT students! #ptproud