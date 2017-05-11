Commissioners taught a free exercise class for state government employees in collaboration with the American Heart Association

Commissioners George P. Bush and Ryan Sitton teamed up to today to advocate for employee health and wellness by teaching a free exercise class on the Capitol lawn. The event, hosted in collaboration with the American Heart Association, highlighted Global Employee Health & Fitness Month.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to partner with Commissioner Sitton to raise awareness around the importance of a healthy lifestyle,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “As the father of two young boys, I know how important it is to eat well and stay active so I can be there for all the important moments in their lives. I look forward to encouraging my fellow Texans do to the same for their families.”

The class featured a CrossFit-style workout and was led by the Commissioners. Commissioners Bush and Sitton created the event to inspire state employees to live healthier, more active lifestyles.

“Staying healthy and active is paramount to both personal and professional success, and it’s a key focus for me, my wife and our three children,” Commissioner Sitton said. “That’s why I’m excited to team up with Commissioner Bush for Global Employee Health & Fitness Month while raising awareness for a great cause.”

Representatives from the American Heart Association provided information about living a healthy lifestyle.

“The American Heart Association is dedicated to improving the health of all Americans, so it’s very heartening to see our public leaders putting employee wellness front and center,” said AHA Austin Board Member Bobby Jenkins. “Almost a quarter of your year is spent at work; why not strive to make your work life balanced and healthy.”