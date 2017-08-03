Region 7 Education Service Center is honored to announce that Rachel George from Marshall ISD and Kathleen Brown from Palestine ISD have been named Elementary and Secondary Teachers’ of the Year for Region 7. Both of these educators will represent Region 7 as semifinalists in the 2018 Texas Teacher of the Year.

George and Brown were nominated by their local school districts for their dedication to their students and the capability to inspire them, ability and willingness to work cooperatively with colleagues, drive to initiate activities that improve instruction for students, ability to work effectively with different groups in the community, desire to stay informed about current educational theories and practices, and their ability and willingness to make meaningful contributions to education.

Elementary Teacher of the Year, Rachel George, earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Stephen F. Austin University in 2004. She then went on to complete her Masters in Early Childhood Education and Psychology Education and her EC-4 certificate in 2008. She continued her education earning her Masters in Education Leadership with principal certification from Texas A&M Texarkana in 2014.

George has 11 years of teaching experience, six of which are at Marshall ISD where she currently teaches fourth grade reading. George held various positions in Marshall ISD, teaching reading, English Language Arts, Writing and Social Studies. George also worked at Trinity Episcopal School in Marshall as a K-8 Spanish facilitator.

“Ms. George has been a great asset to MISD. She loves kids and works hard every day. Though I am proud of her for this award, the sky is the limit for Ms. George’s future,” said Jerry Gibson, Marshall ISD Superintendent of Schools.

George works beyond her classroom walls, serving within her community. She attends her students sporting events and recitals. She also serves as the flag football coach for her fourth grade class. She volunteers for the local food pantry and serves within her church as a substitute Sunday School Teacher as well as fosters rescued animals during the summer months.

“Ms. George is most deserving of this honor and she embodies what teachers do day-in and day-out. She cares about the success of all of her students,” said Nancy Fessler, retired William B. Travis Elementary School principal.

Secondary Teacher of the Year, Kathleen Brown, has 32 years of teaching experience with the last 29 years being in Palestine ISD. Brown is currently employed at Marshall High School where she teaches Chemistry. Brown currently serves as the Science Department chair and the National Honor Society Advisor. Prior to joining Palestine ISD, Brown taught in Richardson ISD.

“I am extremely honored to be selected from the exceptional group of secondary educators,” Brown said.

Brown earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Geology from the University of Houston in 1977 and then went on to complete several graduate hours in Advanced Physics and Chemistry at Texas Women’s University and Texas A&M University.

Brown’s volunteer work has mostly been within the school system. She has served as an advisor for a variety of student organizations including student council, national honor society, debate team and the chemistry club. Knowing that she has played even a small role in the success of a multitude of doctors, lawyers and teachers brings a feeling of satisfaction for a job well done.

“We are very proud of Mrs. Brown, and we thank Region 7 for honoring her with this award. Mrs. Brown is truly an outstanding teacher and has a tremendous passion for helping her students learn. We wish Mrs. Brown the best as she represents PISD and Region 7 in the statewide Teacher of the Year contest. She is definitely a most worthy candidate,” said Jason Marshall, Palestine ISD Superintendent of Schools.

On August 7, George and Brown will compete against the thirty-eight Regional Teachers of the Year, which are reviewed by a panel of judges where six finalists are selected. The six finalists are invited to Austin for personal interviews, before the Elementary Teacher of the Year and the Secondary Teacher of the Year are chosen. These educators become spokespeople for all teachers in the state of Texas. They also serve as traveling ambassadors for public education with a demanding schedule of speeches, workshops and presentations while continuing to teach in the classroom.