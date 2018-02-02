The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the March 6 Primary Election is Monday, February 5, 2018. The deadline pertains to new registrations and address changes only.

Smith County residents can register at the Elections Office, at 302 E. Ferguson, or online, at Votetexas.gov. If registering online, the application must be printed out, signed and postmarked by February 5. If you are registered to vote but have moved since the last election, the deadline to change your address on your voter registration information is Monday. There is no need for people to re-register.

The election will include contested races for U.S. and State Representatives, Judges, District Attorney, District Clerk, Commissioner and Justices of the Peace. Most of the contested races will be decided in the Primary Election

Early Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 20-23; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24; 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 26 through March 2.

Early Voting locations will be at the R.B. Hubbard Facility, next door to the Elections Office, at 304. E. Ferguson in Tyler; the Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale; Heritage Building, 1900 W. Bellwood Road in Tyler; Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St. in Whitehouse; and the Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196 in Noonday.

On Election Day, March 6, Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the 34 polling locations in Smith County instead of being restricted to their precinct.

For more information on the local elections, visit https://www.smith-county.com/Government/Departments/Elections/CurrentElection.aspx or call the Smith County Elections Office at 903-590-4777.